Knix

The intimate apparel brand has been working hard to produce protective equipment for medical workers in the United Staes and Canada. In a statement to Us on April 2, a representative shared that founder and CEO Joanna Griffiths and her team has raised over $80,000 to purchase 20,000 N95 masks, 30,000 surgical masks and 50,000 gloves for a community organization that provides shelter and medical support to high-risk individuals.