See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations

These Fashion Brands Are Creating Face Masks and Gowns for Medical Workers
 
Love Your Melon

On Saturday, March 28, the apparel brand announced that it’s producing 50,000 cotton face masks for hospitals and care facilities. “These masks, made in both kids and adult sizes, will provide comfort and security while serving as an additional line of defense to airborne droplets,” said the brand on Instagram. “Made with a tightly woven cotton fabric on both sides, these masks will provide the best protection they can and allow them to be machine washable and reusable.”

