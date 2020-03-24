Naeem Khan

On March 23, the designer revealed that his team is waiting for government officials to respond and approve their offer to create “CDC-approved masks from medically approved fabrics.” In a second post, Khan stated that they’re ready and able to produce 2,000 pieces by Thursday, March 26.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDCOpens in a new Window., WHOOpens in a new Window., and information from local public health officialsOpens in a new Window.. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.