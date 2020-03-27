Fashion News

See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations


Ralph Lauren

On Thursday, March 26, the company announced that it’s donating $10 million to coronavirus relief through the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation. The generous donation will go to four organizations: the Emergency Assistance Foundation, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony Fund and A Common Thread. The designer brand is also working with U.S. manufacturing partners to donate 250,000 masks and 25,000 medical gowns as the nation faces personal protective equipment shortages.

