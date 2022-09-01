The 5 Looks You Need for Fall’s Favorite Outdoor Activities

Harvest Haul In Style

If your fall weekend itinerary includes a trip to the farmer’s market, we’ve got the perfect pairing for you. A long-sleeve, wide V-neck sweater from Free Assembly offers style and comfort while purchasing all of fall’s favorite harvests. Pair this iconic cotton knit sweater with cargo pants, so you’ll be outfitted to pick up anything from pumpkins to potted mums.

Free Assembly Women’s Wide V-Neck Sweater with Long Sleeves

Free Assembly Women’s Cargo Pants

