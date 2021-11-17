Freixenet Cordon Negro

Cheers to the holidays! Whether you need a great gift to bring to a holiday party or want to surprise the self-proclaimed connoisseur, you can’t go wrong with this crisp and clean cava. With a flavor palate of apple, pear, citrus and ginger, the bubbly is the perfect (sparkling!) present.

While the stunning matte black bottle will look beautiful on display, chances are the bottle of bubbly is going to be gone pretty quickly. It’s that good!

https://www.freixenetusa.com/cava