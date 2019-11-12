Celebrity Style

10 Fashion Looks We Can’t Stop Talking About From the 2019 ‘Glamour’ Women of the Year Awards

By
Glamour Women of the Year Awards - Iskra Lawrence
 Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
10
11 / 10

Iskra Lawrence

The 29-year-old mom-to-be donned a simple yet elegant fuchsia gown with leopard-print strappy heels.

Back to top