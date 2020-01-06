Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2020 Afterparty Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

By
Golden Globes 2020 Afterparties - Hailey Bieber
 John Salangsang/Shutterstock
22
23 / 22

Hailey Bieber

In a glittery, itty-bitty black V-neck Yves Saint Laurent dress with a waist-cinching belt.

Back to top