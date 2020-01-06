Golden Globes

Laura Dern, Tom Hanks and More Celebrities Bring Family Members to the 2020 Golden Globes

By
Ellery Harper, Laura Dern and Jaya Harper Family Golden Globes 2020
 John Salangsang/Shutterstock
5
6 / 5

Laura Dern

The Emmy winner’s daughter wore a red suit, while her son sported a black one.

Back to top