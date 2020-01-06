Golden Globes

Laura Dern, Tom Hanks and More Celebrities Bring Family Members to the 2020 Golden Globes

By
Paris Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan Family Golden Globes 2020
 Shutterstock
5
6 / 5

Pierce Brosnan

The actor’s sons, Paris, 18, and Dylan, 22, were Golden Globes ambassadors this year.

Back to top