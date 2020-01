Jennifer Lopez’s 145-Carats of Emeralds and Diamonds

To match her head-turning Valentino gown, the Hustlers actress wore over 145-carats worth of Harry Winston Colombian Emeralds and Diamonds. The star of the look was her 76.36-carat necklace, set in 18-carat gold and platinum. She wore matching 7.93-carat earrings to match.