Zoey Deutch’s Sapphire and Diamond Necklace

The Politician actress stunned on the red carpet in a yellow Fendi gown with a plunging neckline. To top off the statement-making number, she wore two pieces from designer Harry Winston: a 58.69-carat sapphire cabochon Pendant Necklace and 23.02-carat sapphire and diamond earrings.