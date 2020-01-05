Golden Globes Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore By Emily Rekstis January 5, 2020 Shutterstock 77 78 / 77 Ana de Armas In a custom Ralph & Russo ball gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Calling All Engaged Couples! Check Out These 5 Wedding Registry Must-Haves Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News