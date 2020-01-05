Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

By
Golden Globes 2020 - Renee Zellweger
 Shutterstock
76
67 / 76

Renee Zellweger

In a custom pale blue Armani Prive gown, accessorized with David Webb jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes. 

Back to top