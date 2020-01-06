Golden Globes

Scarlett Johansson and Fiance Colin Jost Stun on Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet: Pics

By
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Stun Golden Globes 2020
 Rob Latour/Shutterstock
5
6 / 5

Eye to Eye

She and Jost gazed at each other.

Back to top