Cate Blanchett’s Ethereal Hair and Makeup

Leave it to the Where’d You Go Bernadette star to have a perfectly messy, yet ultra-chic updo, which stylist Robert Vetica prepped with Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice and set with Leonor Greyl Laque Souple. For the perfect dusty coral pout, makeup pro Cedric Jolivet pressed on Giorgio Armani Beauty’s Lip Maestro in #500 Blush.