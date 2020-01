Kerry Washington’s Radiant Glow

Skin is in! The Scandal star showed off her torso under a diamond-encrusted harness (and tuxedo jacket), but her complexion looked extra luminous as well. Longtime makeup collaborator Carola Gonzalez prepped Washington’s skin with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel to “prepare skin for a seamless makeup application,” then she dabbed on Neutrogena Matte Primer + Serum before layering on a bit of Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Cream Concealer in Mocha.