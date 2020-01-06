Margot Robbie’s Surfer Girl Vibes

Low-key chic! The Bombshell actress paired her couture Chanel gown with unexpected undone hair and makeup that redefined modern glam. For her languid beach waves, hairstylist Bryce Scarlett applied a dime size drop of Moroccanoil Treatment Light to hair before blow drying, then weaving into “a few large braids.” He flat ironed over the braids to create to soft bends in hair. For her makeup, glam guru Pati Dubroff gave her eyes depth with Chanel Style Ombre et Contour in Contour Clair in the crease and under lower lashlines.