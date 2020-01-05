Golden Globes

Glam Time! See the Stars Getting Ready for the Golden Globes With Makeup Artists, Hairstylists and More!

By
Natalie Morales See the Stars Getting Ready for the Golden Globes
 Courtesy of Natalie Morales /Instagram
12
13 / 12

Natalie Morales

The NBS News anchor posed for a selfie with her glam squad ahead of the big night.

Back to top