Golden Globes Glam Time! See the Stars Getting Ready for the Golden Globes With Makeup Artists, Hairstylists and More! By Marisa Petrarca January 5, 2020 Courtesy of Natalie Morales /Instagram 12 13 / 12 Natalie Morales The NBS News anchor posed for a selfie with her glam squad ahead of the big night. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Calling All Engaged Couples! Check Out These 5 Wedding Registry Must-Haves Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News