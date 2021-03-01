Golden Globes The Best Beauty Looks at the 2021 Golden Globes By Gwen Flamberg February 28, 2021 Courtesy of Marcus Mam 16 10 / 16 Amanda Seyfried With bold brows, smoky eyes and Old Hollywood waves. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News