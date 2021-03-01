Golden Globes

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2021 Golden Globes

By
Amanda Seyfried Best Beauty at Golden Globes 2021
 Courtesy of Marcus Mam
16
10 / 16
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Amanda Seyfried

With bold brows, smoky eyes and Old Hollywood waves. 

Back to top