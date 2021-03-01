Golden Globes

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2021 Golden Globes

By
Kaley Cuoco Best Beauty at Golden Globes 2021
 Courtesy Kaley Cuoco/Instagram
16
14 / 16
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Kaley Cuoco

With dusty pink eyeshadow and lips plus sleek blonde strands.

Back to top