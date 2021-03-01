Golden Globes

The Best Celebrity Bling From the Golden Globes 2021 — Including Gal Gadot, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Hudson and More! 

By
Kaley Cuoco 2021 Golden Globe Awards
Kaley Cuoco Courtesy of Kaley Cuoco/Instagram
15
8 / 15
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Kaley Cuoco

Making a bang, Cuoco finished off her princess-like outfit with Harry Winston earrings. 

Back to top