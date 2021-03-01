Golden Globes 9 Hottest Hunks in Suits and Tuxes on the Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet By Samantha Holender March 1, 2021 Michael Arellano 9 2 / 9 Nick Viall The Bachelor alum played it safe in a Todd Snyder tuxedo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More It’s Over! These ‘Teen Mom’ Breakups Will Go Down as the Messiest in MTV History This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News