Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

By
2021 Golden Globe Awards
 Jennifer Austin
38
34 / 38
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Angela Bassett

In a one shoulder Dolce and Gabbana gown with feather accents, a Dena Kemp ring, and Graziela earrings. 

Back to top