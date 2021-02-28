Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

By
2021 Golden Globe Awards Arrivals
 Matt Sayles
32
1 / 32
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Gal Gadot

In a white flowy tunic dress with sheer sleeves and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

Back to top