Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

By
2021 Golden Globe Awards Arrivals
 HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
38
11 / 38
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Kristen Wiig

In a strapless Prada dress, Aquazzura heels, and Harry Winston jewels.

Back to top