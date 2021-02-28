Golden Globes Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore By Samantha Holender February 28, 2021 HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 38 21 / 38 Laura Dern In an oversized Givenchy pant suit with studded pumps. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More It’s Over! These ‘Teen Mom’ Breakups Will Go Down as the Messiest in MTV History This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News