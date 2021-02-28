Golden Globes Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore By Samantha Holender February 28, 2021 Courtesy of Laverne Cox/Instagram 32 17 / 32 Laverne Cox In a custom Thai Nguyen red dress with blue and red beaded accents and Dena Kemp jewelry. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News