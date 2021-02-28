Golden Globes Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore By Samantha Holender February 28, 2021 Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 32 18 / 32 Tina Fey In a black Versace blazer dress with satin lapels, sheer tights, and black platform pumps. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News