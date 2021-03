Ring Bling

Bring on the rings! So many celebs stacked multiple rings on their hands for the awards show. Regina King wore $2 million worth of diamonds from Forevermark, including their Panache Diamond ring, 5-Stone Flower Diamond Ring, Two Stone Ring and Cornerstones Eternity Band. Margot Robbie was also sparkling in a statement ring from Chanel.

If you want to add a flashy ring to your jewelry collection, try the Sparkling Daisy Flower Crown Ring from Pandora, which costs $65.