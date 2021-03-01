Golden Globes Jason Sudeikis, Bill Murray and More Stars Who Dressed Super Casual at the Golden Globes 2021 By Sarah Hearon February 28, 2021 NBC 6 3 / 6 Bill Murray The On the Rocks actor made headlines for his Hawaiian shirt and martini. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News