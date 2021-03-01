Golden Globes

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Murray and More Stars Who Dressed Super Casual at the Golden Globes 2021

By
Chloe Zhao Stars Who Dressed Super Casual Golden Globes 2021
 NBC
6
5 / 6
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Chloé Zhao

The Nomadland director kept it simple in a long-sleeve green shirt.

Back to top