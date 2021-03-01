Golden Globes

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Murray and More Stars Who Dressed Super Casual at the Golden Globes 2021

By
Jeff Daniels Stars Who Dressed Super Casual Golden Globes 2021
 NBC
6
2 / 6
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Jeff Daniels

The Comedy Rule actor sported a flannel shirt for the occasion.

Back to top