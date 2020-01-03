Golden Globes See the Best Golden Globes Dresses Through the Years By Us Weekly Staff January 3, 2020 Frederick M. Brown/Getty 36 8 / 36 Alison Brie In a Vassilis Zoulias gown/pants combo with Bulgari jewlery and Louboutin shoes at the 2018 ceremony. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News