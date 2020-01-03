Golden Globes See the Best Golden Globes Dresses Through the Years By Us Weekly Staff January 3, 2020 Shutterstock 36 6 / 36 Diane Kruger Kruger looked regal in her black beaded Prada gown, which included a matching cape at the 2018 ceremony. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News