Celebrity Style

‘Gossip Girl’ Premiere Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
‘Gossip Girl’ Premiere Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
17
14 / 17
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Kathryn Gallagher

In a Meryll Rogge tie-dye gown. 

Back to top