Celebrity Style

‘Gossip Girl’ Premiere Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
‘Gossip Girl’ Premiere Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
17
15 / 17
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Sarah Jeffery

In a Carolina Herrera polka-dot mini dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and DeBeers and Eva Fehren jewels. 

Back to top