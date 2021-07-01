Celebrity Style

‘Gossip Girl’ Premiere Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
‘Gossip Girl’ Premiere Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
 Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
17
7 / 17
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Tavi Gevinson

In a floral-print Stella McCartney mini dress. 

Back to top