Top 5

Stories

Celebrity Style

Dakota Johnson! Julianne Moore! See What the Stars Wore to the 2021 Gotham Awards

By
Aldis Hodge See What the Stars Wore to the 2021 Gotham Awards
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
16
16 / 16
podcast

Aldis Hodge

In Vacheron Constantin. 

Back to top