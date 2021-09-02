Celebrity Style

See the Best Dressed Stars, Hottest Hunks at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards: Photos

By
See the Best Dressed Stars, Hottest Hunks at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards: Photos
Anne-Marie Scott Garfitt/AP/Shutterstock
17
8 / 17
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Anne-Marie

In an Alex Perry leopard-print dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. 

Back to top