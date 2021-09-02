Celebrity Style

See the Best Dressed Stars, Hottest Hunks at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards: Photos

By
See the Best Dressed Stars, Hottest Hunks at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards: Photos
Ed Westwick David Fisher/Shutterstock
17
1 / 17
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Ed Westwick

In a black tuxedo with a bow tie. 

Back to top