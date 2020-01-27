Grammys

See All 5 Looks Alicia Keys Wore to Host the 62nd Annual Grammys

By
Alicia Keys Grammys 2020 Looks
 Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
5
1 / 5

Versace Gilded Gown

The music icon opened the show in a curve-hugging silver sequined Versace one-shoulder gown.

 

Back to top