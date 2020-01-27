Grammys

10 Best Dressed Men in Suits and Tuxes on the Grammys 2020 Red Carpet

By
Grammy Awards 2020 Hottest Hunks - Skrillex
 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
10
6 / 10

Skrillex

In a laid-back black T-shirt and matching cropped trousers. 

Back to top