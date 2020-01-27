Face
Using a Beauty Blender, Cheng applied Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation in 340 and then, using the pointed tip, dabbed Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer in shade 302 under her eyes.
Then, she swept Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Powder Foundation in 310 onto the star’s skin, followed by Shiseido InnerGlow Cheek Powder in Cocoa Dusk at the hairline. Lastly, she tapped Shiseido Aura Dew in Cosmic in the inner corner of her eye, the cheekbones, bridge of the nose and cupids bow.Back to top