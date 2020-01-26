Grammys Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles By Marisa Petrarca January 26, 2020 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 52 27 / 52 Brandi Carlile In a Wolk Morais silk floral pantsuit paired with gray boots. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Olivia Wilde Swears by This Award-Winning Mascara for Long, Long Lashes Apple AirPods Are Marked Down to Their Lowest Sale Price Ever on Amazon Noom’s Color-Coding System Actually Makes Dieting Fun More News