Lizzo’s Dreamy Christian Louboutin Manicure

The epitome of “came through drippin,” manicurist Eri Ishizu painted “8” on the star’s white nails to celebrate the singer’s 8 nominations using Christian Louboutin Madame Est Nue for the base coat and Goldissima for the “8.” The best part was that the nails featured dangling crystals that matched the star’s earrings.