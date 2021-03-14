Grammys The Wildest Hair and Makeup at the 2021 Grammy Awards By Gwen Flamberg March 14, 2021 Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock 19 18 / 19 Brittany Howard With sculpted hair, tawny rose lips and chic fade sunglasses. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News