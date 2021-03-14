Grammys

The Wildest Hair and Makeup at the 2021 Grammy Awards

By
H.E.R. Grammys 2021 Wildest Beauty
 KEVIN MAZUR/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
19
16 / 19
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

H.E.R.

With mega long locks and silvery eyes.

Back to top