Grammys Grammys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore By Samantha Holender March 14, 2021 Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock 27 11 / 27 Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim In custom Prada. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News