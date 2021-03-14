Grammys

Grammys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

2021 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Arrivals - Megan Thee Stallion
 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Thee Stallion

In a Dolce & Gabbana orange statement dress, feating a large bow in the back and Chopard jewelry. 

 

